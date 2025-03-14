Stephen Curry has been heralded as the undisputed greatest shooter of all-time for a while now, but he strengthened that claim by reaching a milestone that once seemed impossible. The Golden State Warriors point guard surpassed 4,000 career 3-point field goals in Thursday's 130-104 thrashing of the Sacramento Kings, treating the Chase Center and the Dubs fans watching at home to a moment they will never forget.

It is fitting that the man who is arguably most responsible for how the modern game is played becomes the first NBA talent to earn the label Mr. 4,000. And he secures it hours before his 37th birthday (West Coast time). Curry posted a modest outing overall, consisting of 11 points on 4-of-9 shooting with five assists and one block, but that is not going to stop fans around the globe from giving the legend a heaping pile of adulation.

“The greatest shooter god ever created,” @ERalentz commented on X after Curry started his own 3-point shooting club. “He changed the game forever!!!” @Hayolar declared. “The greatest shooter to ever do it, an era-defining legend,” @isak_010 stated. “Steph Curry isn’t just a shooter—he’s a revolution,” @LadyLenor14 remarked. “Redefining range, rewriting records, and reshaping the game, one deep three at a time.”

Many used the momentous occasion as an opportunity to summarize what Curry has meant to them and the game of basketball. Who says you can't get romantic about basketball.

“Dear Steph, I’ve watched you light up the court with every shot, and I swear my heart skips a beat every time you sink a three,” @G0ATZE said. “Your passion, your smile, the way you move—it’s like poetry in motion. You’re not just a star; you’re my inspiration, my MVP. With all my Love, G0ATZE.”

Can 2025 get even sweeter for Stephen Curry and the Warriors?

This milestone became an inevitability over time, and it initially looked as if it would become the defining moment of the Warriors' season. Golden State is now 13-1 with Jimmy Butler on the court, catapulting itself into sixth place in the Western Conference for the time being. Butler is perfectly complimenting Curry, allowing the latter to face a little less defensive pressure. And when that happens, the Warriors are downright dangerous.

The unparalleled shooter will look to add to his sensational career by winning a fifth NBA championship. Much like 4,000 made 3-pointers, that previously wild fantasy is starting to become an actual possibility.

The schedule is due to ramp up, though, starting with a home matchup versus the New York Knicks on Saturday.