Golden State Warriors superstar guard Stephen Curry has become the first player in NBA history to reach 4,000 made three-point shots in his career with his second triple against the Sacramento Kings on Thursday night.

The 36-year-old two-time MVP is the first player in league history to make 4,000 career threes and was also the first to reach 3,000 career threes. LA Clippers guard James Harden has since joined Curry with 3,120. Even Harden admitted earlier this season that he doesn't see himself catching up to what Curry has accomplished.

Curry became the NBA's all-time leader in triples on Dec. 14, 2021, when he surpassed Ray Allen's record of 2,973 made 3-point shots with his 2,974th triple of his career in Madison Square Garden against the New York Knicks. The Warriors ultimately won the 2022 NBA Finals that season, resulting in Curry's fourth championship with the Warriors.

A similar tale could be told this season for Curry and Golden State, as their recent run since acquiring Jimmy Butler at the trade deadline has thrown them back in the Western Conference's championship equation. Another title for Curry, on top of his astonishing three-point records this season, would suddenly see the 11-time All-Star in the conversation for the greatest player of all time.

This is something Hall of Famer and TNT analyst Shaquille O'Neal already thinks needs to happen.

“As the supreme leader of The Big Man Alliance, I demand you fans start putting Steph Curry in the greatest-of-all-time conversation,” Shaq said recently during TNT's coverage of the NBA. “Just start putting him in the conversation. I demand it. I played against Mike [Jordan], played with Kobe [Bryant], and played against and with LeBron [James]. They’re all great, but at some point, we have to start putting Steph Curry in that category.

“I’m not saying he is, but let’s just have the conversation. I have never seen anything like this before, and nobody has.”

Once thought to never play in the NBA because of ankle problems, Curry has proven to be one of the best players in league history. He reinvented the game from three-point range, much like how Wilt Chamberlain, Michael Jordan, and LeBron James each changed the style of play in the NBA through the eras.

Throughout what will be a Hall-of-Fame career when all is said and done, Curry has consistently been at the top of the three-point list every season. He has led the league in threes a record eight different times, and he could do so for a ninth time. The Warriors guard is right with this year's leaders next to Anthony Edwards and Malik Beasley.

From full-court shots to half-court shots to iconic moments from the perimeter that will forever live in NBA history, Curry keeps redefining the NBA's 3-point shot. This latest feat is yet another chapter in what is one of the greatest stories in basketball history.

Just like how Wilt, Michael, and LeBron have untouchable records in NBA lore, Steph has added his name to this legendary list with this latest 3-point milestone.