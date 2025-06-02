There truly isn't much else for Stephen Curry to accomplish in his career. The Golden State Warriors star has helped set the standard for becoming a basketball legend with his championships and awards, not to mention he recently led Team USA to a gold medal over France in the Olympics.

At this point in his career, Steph Curry still plays because he truly enjoys the game of basketball being at the center of his life. He also wants to win at least one more championship with the Warriors, something that he's discussed countless times.

Although life appears easy for Curry, especially on the court when he's knocking down shots only he can make, the Warriors superstar is still human like all of us.

Steph Curry: "I'm human like everybody, you have doubts about yourself, you have impostor syndrome at times, like you have an idea of…" Alex Sherman: "You still have impostor syndrome?" SC: "At times, yeah."

“I'm human like everybody. You have doubts about yourself, you have impostor syndrome at times,” Curry admitted in an interview with Alex Sherman of CNBC. “At times, yeah. It's an idea of are you doing everything you can to take care of the people that are relying on you? Are you fulfilling your full potential in all different areas that I've set out to do, like those are daily commitments and daily thoughts that you kind of have to weave through.

“We all like to be a better husband, a better father, more present at times, just because we're pulled, I'm pulled, in a lot of different areas.”

This sit-down interview Curry had with Sherman was for the network's new documentary, “Curry Inc.: The Business of Stephen Curry.”

When he is on the court, Curry is a four-time NBA champion, the league's all-time leader in 3-pointers made, and one of the best players in basketball history. However, off the court, Curry is a husband and father to four children, and he's also a businessman with several ventures.

Curry is also involved with the sport of golf and not only plays a lot during the offseason, but he also has several business ventures in the golf world with his Curry Brand and Under Armour.

The idea that Curry, one of the best athletes in our world, still deals with “imposter syndrome” proves that these iconic figures we look up to are always still finding themselves in the real world.

Stephen Curry to become an NBA owner?

Basketball is a huge part of Curry's life, but it's not the only important factor that influences his daily decisions. That is why he is always learning as a human every day.

In this interview with Sherman, Curry also spoke about his eventual retirement and his plans after the NBA. While he will obviously take time for himself and his family once he is ready to call it quits on a career that will forever be immortalized in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, Curry did hint at the possibility of getting involved at an ownership level in the NBA.

“The idea of being a part of an ownership group and the right opportunity that allows me to have an impact on how a franchise should be operated… that's something I'm excited about pursuing,” Curry stated. “It's interesting because as an active player, you can't participate in that level until you're done, so… you'll see me in the seats somewhere down the road!”

Steph Curry is a global superstar. He will forever go down as the greatest player in Warriors history when he retires, he will be included in those hypothetical greatest player ever debates, and it's hard to envision anyone ever reaching his 3-point record.

At 37 years old, time is running out in Curry's NBA career, but his journey in life and pursuing opportunities outside the game of basketball is just beginning.