At 37 years old, it's nearing the time for Stephen Curry to retire from playing in the NBA. It's not entirely clear when he'll decide to call it a career, but the Golden State Warriors' point guard is already thinking about life after basketball.

During an interview on CNBC Sports, Curry revealed that he wants to follow the footsteps of other great players and become part of an ownership group for an NBA team. However, he seems more intrigued with a potential role where he'd be able to impact a team with his decision-making.

“The idea of being a part of an ownership group and the right opportunity that allows me to have an impact on how a franchise should be operated… that's something I'm excited about pursuing.”

"The idea of being a part of an ownership group and the right opportunity that allows me to have an impact on how a franchise should be operated… that's something I'm excited about pursuing." Steph Curry on post basketball plans 👀 (via @CNBC)pic.twitter.com/XzROXqj0Bw — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) June 2, 2025 Expand Tweet

Several pro athletes have joined ownership groups in the past, with Michael Jordan being the one who became a majority owner. He led the way for the Charlotte Hornets for 13 years before selling his majority shares to Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall.

Article Continues Below

But it sounds like Stephen Curry might be more interested in a role where he's helping the organization make decisions about what's best for the actual team. That's something quarterback Tom Brady is doing right now with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Until then, Stephen Curry is still seemingly playing for the Warriors. The front office has been making moves to continue building around him in the hopes of winning at least one more championship before his retirement.

The four-time NBA champion doesn't appear ready to call it a career just yet. Although there are some signs that Stephen Curry could retire, he's still playing at an incredibly high level. Curry ended the 2024-25 campaign averaging 24.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 6.0 assists per game while recording a 44.8% shooting percentage and owning a three-point percentage.

Stephen Curry still seems to be all in with the Warriors, so we could see the front office make some big moves during the offseason. Golden State currently does not own a first-round pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. However, the organization is projected to have $154.6 million in cap space available for free agency. So, this team is one to watch once the free agency window opens in the summer.