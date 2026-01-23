Jonathan Kuminga left the Golden State Warriors’ 123-115 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday after injuring his left ankle and knee on the same play.

Kuminga exited late in the first half after landing awkwardly on his left foot. The 2021 No. 7 pick had been out of Steve Kerr’s rotation due to a tense trade situation, but returned after Jimmy Butler’s season-ending injury.

Kuminga returned to action Tuesday against the Toronto Raptors for the first time since Dec. 18, scoring 20 points in 21 minutes. On Thursday, he played again, scoring 10 points in nine minutes before leaving the game.

A league source told ESPN that early evaluations of Kuminga’s ankle and knee did not show signs of a serious injury. After the game, Kuminga was seen limping as he left the locker room and said the knee was more of a concern. He added that he would see how it feels on Friday morning before deciding if an MRI is needed.

After the Warriors fell to the Mavericks, Coach Steve Kerr gave an update on Kuminga’s injury at his postgame press conference.

“I just talked to him and he said he’s going to get an MRI tomorrow,” Kerr said. “It was both the knee and the ankle, we’ll see how bad it is. Such a shame, he was playing great and that definitely hurt as well, not having him available for the second half.”

Steve Kerr shares an update on Jonathan Kuminga's knee injury ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/HE6erqiqEL — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 23, 2026

The 23-year-old helped Golden State with a first-half comeback and finished plus-18, earning praise from Stephen Curry for making “great” decisions.

“Pick and choose his spots when to attack,” he said. “He made some great, [quick decisions], swing it to the open man. If he has a one-on-one situation with space, score the basketball. It's a tribute to him staying ready.”

Meanwhile, the Warriors' struggles continue, as they now sit at 25-21 after losing two straight games since Butler’s injury. They won 12 of their last 16 games with the injured star.

With the February 5 trade deadline approaching, Kuminga’s $22.5 million salary and reported wish to be traded create more uncertainty, and league sources say tensions with the team continue.