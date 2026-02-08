The Golden State Warriors are in a good spot before the All-Star break, and they may be willing to put a pause on a few players so they can get healthy. One of those players is Stephen Curry, who has dealt with a few injuries throughout the season, and the team is going to need him for the second half of the year.

Curry is already listed as doubtful for their next game, but there's a good chance that he could miss the remainder of the games leading up to the All-Star break, according to ESPN's Anthony Slater.

“Steph Curry hasn’t been ruled out of the next two games, but Kerr also indicated that Warriors could hold Curry out to the All-Star break to let him get his knee right. Called him doubtful for Monday,” Slater wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

There is also a good chance that Kristaps Porzingis, whom the Warriors acquired at the deadline, will come back after the All-Star break as well.

“It’s a 1-1 road trip for the Warriors without Steph Curry. They face the Grizzlies and Spurs at home prior to the All-Star break. Curry sounds doubtful for both. The Curry return and Porzingis debut is looking like Feb. 19 vs Celtics,” Slater wrote.

This will be a good time for Curry to get some rest, as the second half of the season will be key for the Warriors and where they're seeded for the playoffs or Play-In tournament. Curry has shown no signs of slowing down in his game, and he's had to do a lot of heavy lifting with how the team is constructed, as well as injuries.

The hope is that other players will be able to step up alongside him, and it's probably one of the reasons that they acquired Porzingis. Though he hasn't been very healthy this season, when he's on the court, he makes a big difference for a team.