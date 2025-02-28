There's no love like a mother has for her son, and the NBA world saw that on Sonya Curry's face when her son Stephen Curry tossed her his jersey after his 56-point game for the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night. The latter Curry is used to red-hot shooting nights, but watching them probably never gets old for his parents.

Curry's season-high scoring output led the Warriors to a 121-115 victory on the road against the Orlando Magic, and he made history while doing it. The four-time NBA champion became the oldest player in history to record multiple 20-point quarters in a season thanks to his third-quarter performance.

Curry shot 16-of-25 from the field, including 12-of-19 from deep. The future Hall of Famer also hit all 12 of his free throws while adding four rebounds, three assists, and two steals across 34 minutes.

