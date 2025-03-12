Stephen Curry has found himself doing many other things nowadays besides just playing basketball for the Golden State Warriors. He recently accepted an executive position for his alma mater, Davidson College, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

“Warriors' Stephen Curry has accepted a role with his alma mater Davidson College as assistant general manager for the basketball programs, university officials told ESPN,” Charania wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Curry becomes the first active player in U.S. major pro sports to take an administrative job with NCAA team.”

Now, Curry is putting his hands into women's basketball and has become an investor in the Unrivaled League, according to The Athletic's Ben Pickman.

“The league announced Tuesday Curry was part of the Dec. Series A investment round which secured more than $28 million. Other early investors include, Melo, Alex Morgan, Giannis, Coco Gauff, Dawn Staley,” Pickman wrote.

Unrivaled has become a major success in its inaugural season, and many people have enjoyed the product that's been promoted. It's obvious that people want to see this league succeed, as there are some big names who have chosen to invest. Curry is just the latest person, and as the league continues, more people will likely be looking to get involved.

Stephen Curry is the newest Unrivaled investor

After being announced as an investor, Stephen Curry released a statement about the move, according to WNBA writer Sara Jane Gamelli.

“I am incredibly proud to be joining the Unrivaled family as the league continues to set a new standard for how women’s professional sports should operate—empowering athletes and ensuring they have a real stake in their own success,” Curry said.

Unrivaled was originally founded by WNBA players Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier, who came up with the idea of a 3v3 basketball setup while also incorporating a 1v1 tournament during the season. The regular season is now over, and they start the postseason in a few days.

This league has helped many of the WNBA stars not have to go overseas and play during the offseason, and instead, they get to play in Miami for a few months. With the success that they had in the first year, there's no doubt that it will get bigger if they decide to continue it, and more people will love to invest what they can into the league.

This should also be something that continues to boost the viewership in women's basketball.