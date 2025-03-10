Golden State Warriors superstar point guard Stephen Curry doesn't need to wait for the day he retires from the NBA to pick up another job in basketball.

The two-time NBA Most Valuable Player is now stepping into a new role while still playing in the NBA, with Shams Charania of ESPN reporting that Curry has been hired by the Davidson Wildcats for an executive position.

“Warriors' Stephen Curry has accepted a role with his alma mater Davidson College as assistant general manager for the basketball programs, university officials told ESPN,” Charania wrote. “Curry becomes the first active player in U.S. major pro sports to take an administrative job with NCAA team.”

Davidson basketball also acknowledged Charania's report with a simple post on X (formerly Twitter).

“That’s Assistant GM to you 🫡,” shared the Wildcats on the popular social media platform.\

Here is more about Curry's new job, via Field of 68 founder Jeff Goodman:

“Stephen Curry is helping to create an eight-figure fund to support the Davidson men’s and women’s basketball teams, the school announced. Curry starred at Davidson from 2006 to 2009. Curry and fellow alum Matt Berman also will serve as assistant general managers for Davidson basketball, which is basically an advisory role.”

Long before he made himself a clear first-ballot future Basketball Hall of Famer with his body of work in the NBA, Stephen Curry built a memorable college career with Davidson basketball. He played for the Wildcats from the 2006-07 campaign to the 2008-09 season.

During Curry's time with Davidson, the Wildcats went to dance in the NCAA tournament twice, including a deep run in the 2008 March Madness where they pulled off three upset wins in a row as a No. 10 seed before falling prey to No. 1 seed Kansas Jayhawks in the Elite Eight round.

Curry's return to his college roots is definitely a big deal for the Wildcats, who haven't been to the NCAA tournament in the last two seasons.

They are also very much unlikely to make it to this year's national tourney as an at-large berth, as the Wildcats simply don't have enough quality wins on their resume. Davidson has zero Quadrant 1 victories at the end of the regular season, in which the Wildcats also went 16-15 overall and just 6-12 in Atlantic 10 play.