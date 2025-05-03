May 3, 2025 at 11:50 AM ET

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry wasn't popular with his son Canon, after the team lost to Houston Friday night. Canon Curry shunned his dad when Stephen went over to see him following the Warriors' NBA Playoff game against the Rockets.

The moment when Curry saw his son went viral on social media.

Same, Canon, same 😭 pic.twitter.com/bnVHuidg8S — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 3, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Warriors lost to the Rockets, 115-107, to force a Game 7 on Sunday. Curry led the team with 29 points in 42 minutes. The shots didn't fall for the team in the fourth quarter, though, as Houston was able to pull away.

The Warriors now face elimination after losing back-to-back games in this series.

Canon Curry seemed very sad after the loss, clinging to his family in the stands. Stephen Curry spoke with his distraught son after the game, reminding him that there was another game in the series to be played.

Stephen Curry will need a big Game 7 to help lift the Warriors

The Warriors got big-time performances from Curry and Jimmy Butler in Game 6. The two players combined for 56 points. It wasn't enough though as the team missed a slew of fourth quarter shots.

“We started off the fourth quarter with a two-point game and we gave up a four-point play,” Warriors forward Draymond Green said, per ESPN. “It's just like, you lose the life, you know?”

The struggles on offense for the Warriors seemed to seep into their defense. Golden State allowed Rockets star Fred VanVleet to get loose in the fourth. VanVleet finished the game with 29 points, including 19 in the second half.

“He's getting what he wants to get to,” Green added. “Somehow, you've got to break that up. He's too comfortable.”

The Warriors now have one last chance to get it right and win this series. If they don't, Curry might be even more unpopular at home with his son Canon.