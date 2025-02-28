One day, Stephen Curry will no longer put on classic Stephen Curry performances, but that day wasn’t Thursday. The Golden State Warriors star torched the Orlando Magic, racking up 56 points and draining 12 three-pointers. Both set season highs for the former MVP, leaving him just two makes short of former teammate Klay Thompson’s single-game record of 14.

Chef Curry has matched Klay Thompson's record, making the former Splash Brothers the only players in NBA history with three games of 12 or more made threes.

Stephen Curry lighting up the Magic

Curry went 16-of-25 from the field and 12-of-19 from beyond the arc, capping the first half with a buzzer-beater from behind the logo. He also added four rebounds, three assists, and two steals in the Warriors' 121-115 victory. He finished just one three-pointer short of matching his career high.

Curry’s dominance is even more remarkable given his age. While most players see their production dip in their mid-30s, he keeps proving he’s nowhere near slowing down. According to StatMamba, he is now the oldest player ever to log multiple 20-point quarters in a single season.

The 36-year old didn’t find his rhythm until the Magic built a 17-point lead midway through the second quarter. At that point, he had just five points. By the end of the quarter, he had 21, then spearheaded a 30-9 run after halftime to give the Warriors a lead they never gave up.

The Warriors superstar carved up the Magic while adding to his legacy. He recorded his 45th career game with at least nine three-pointers—matching the total of the next five players combined. It also marked his ninth 50-point game since turning 30, the most in NBA history, surpassing Wilt Chamberlain’s seven.

The Warriors smooth sailing after the addition of Jimmy Butler

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr sat Curry for most of the fourth quarter but brought him back when the Magic began closing the gap. Curry answered with three more three-pointers, sealing the win and ending the home team’s comeback bid.

Aside from Curry, Thursday’s victory extended the Warriors’ winning streak to five and gave them seven wins in eight games with Jimmy Butler on the court. Acquiring the discontented Miami Heat star was intended to add a two-way threat who could both orchestrate alongside Curry and generate his own offense, and so far, he has delivered.

Butler managed just five points on 1-of-7 shooting, but he contributed seven assists and played a key role on defense. With Curry shooting the way he did, that was all the Warriors needed to be nearly unstoppable.

If Butler’s presence allows Curry to deliver more performances like Thursday night, the Warriors could climb from fighting for a play-in spot to securing one of the West’s six guaranteed playoff spots by season’s end.