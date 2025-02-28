Golden State Warriors veteran Draymond Green can see the light at the end of the tunnel. As the 2024-25 regular season winds down, Green doubled down on his championship prediction with Jimmy Butler in tow. Now, he says his team has activated into playoff mode for the final push before the NBA postseason.

Post All-Star break is when Green goes into his playoff mode as the Warriors will look to climb the Western Conference as he discussed, per The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis.

“We're in playoff mode. We want to give ourselves the best position possible when it comes to seeding, and you've felt more of a sense of urgency over those last 26 games because you can see that light at the end of the tunnel, man,” Green said. “I don't think people understand, BD, how it feels when you look up and they say Game 11 of 82. You can't see the light at the end of the tunnel. You can't even see the All-Star break at the end of the tunnel.”

It's at this point in the regular season where Green and the Warriors have taken their game to a new level.

“So, you pass the All-Star break, you're rejuvenated,” Green said. “Now, you come back, like, alright, we can see that light at the end of the tunnel. We know what we plan on working for. We're going on a road trip. It'll be a tough road trip, for sure. But I think it's some winnable games that we can go take, and we need to make sure we're taking care of our business, and go in, and do that.”

The Warriors are on a four-game winning streak and have won six of their last seven outings. They're eighth in the Western Conference standings.

Draymond Green's advice for Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga

Warriors veteran Draymond Green offered advice to teammate Jonathan Kuminga. Amid Kuminga's contract season, Green is pulling for the best for Jonathan, he said, per The Athletic's Anthony Slater.

“He’s missed a pretty important two months,” Green said. “You’re not going to get it all back in one day. But as a competitor, he does have the contract situation coming up. You don’t get this far not wanting to be someone who makes it happen. Naturally, you press. That’s a tough thing to understand. I’ve been in contract situations before. That’s tough as hell.”

The Warriors will begin their five-game road trip against the Magic on Thursday.