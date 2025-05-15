The Golden State Warriors' season is officially over after losing to the Minnesota Timberwolves 121-110 in Game 5. The Timberwolves won the last four games of the series, and they did it without having to see Stephen Curry, who missed most of the series because of a hamstring injury.

After being eliminated, Curry spoke about what hurt the most about the Warriors being eliminated while he was sidelined.

“The only solace you can really take was that we had a chance,” Curry said via The Athletic. “It’s kind of the ultimate gut-punch because of that. Makes it worse. You just don’t want to go out like that.”

There was always a chance that Curry would return in Game 6, but he still hadn't done any live work to that point. Regardless, he still liked his chances of getting on the court and helping his team advance to the next round.

“I have no idea because I haven’t played live yet,” Curry said. “Only reason that was a possibility was because we have three days. … If you play live, you can check off that box, and then you can go. But I never got to that.”

Hamstring injuries are hard to decipher, and with this being Curry's first time going through something like this, it was going to take patience and caution for him to return. Unfortunately, the Warriors were not able to see a Game 6, and now they will have to look forward to the offseason and see what they can do to improve.

The Warriors had a strong season, and the addition of Jimmy Butler at the trade deadline changed everything for them. If they can bring back the same core and add some tweaks to the roster, they should be able to get back into contention one last time, as the Warriors dynasty feels like it's close to coming to an end.