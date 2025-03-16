The Golden State Warriors have been on a tear ever since the trade for Jimmy Butler. They have gone 13-1 in their last 14 games since the trade and have shot up in the Western Conference standings. But the Warriors have been without Brandin Podziemski for the last four games as he’s dealt with a back injury. Prior to the Warriors’ game against the New York Knicks on Saturday, head coach Steve Kerr provided an update on Podziemski’s potential return, as per Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

Prior to the Knicks’ game, Steve Kerr said that the Warriors were targeting Tuesday’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks for Brandin Podziemski to make his return to the lineup from injury. Podziemski’s return would give the Warriors a fully healthy lineup heading into the final stretch of the regular season.

The Warriors currently stand at 39-28 and in sixth place in the West standings. They are half a game ahead of the Minnesota Timberwolves who are in seventh place. It’s a far cry from earlier when the Warriors were struggling to stay in a play-in spot. They now control their own destiny in making the playoffs outright.

Getting Podziemski back in the lineup would go a long way to helping the Warriors solidify their spot in the West. The No. 19 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, Podziemski has become one of the team’s top role players.

This season, Podziemski has appeared in 50 games for the Warriors, including 19 starts, at a little over 25 minutes per game. He’s been averaging 10.1 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.1 steals with splits of 42.7 percent shooting from the field, 31.9 percent shooting from the three-point line and 75.7 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Podziemski first suffered the injury back on Mar. 6 against the Brooklyn Nets. He left the game after playing less than one minute.