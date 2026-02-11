Although Jonathan Kuminga's tenure with the Golden State Warriors ended at the trade deadline, reports of the organization's displeasure with the veteran, including from head coach Steve Kerr, persist. After months of rumors, Kuminga was traded to the Atlanta Hawks for Kristaps Porzingis ahead of last week's deadline.

Kerr claims he's always been transparent with reporters and his players, including Kuminga, he said, per ESPN's Anthony Slater.

“I don't sugarcoat [my messaging],” Kerr told ESPN. “I'm honest with the media. I'm honest with players, and sometimes you have to tell players something they don't want to hear. I think in general it's a healthy way to coach. I think it can be very difficult for a young player finding his way. I'm sure I said a couple of things that hurt him, but I don't know that I ever said anything that would be called inflammatory.”

One day, amid a stretch of DNPs in late December, Kuminga reportedly prepared for a trade that would take more than six weeks to materialize.

“Kuminga started to box up belongings in his Bay Area house, sources close to him said, anticipating a trade and essentially attempting to will it into existence,” Slater reported.

“He showed up when required and cheered for teammates at games, but he had his skills trainer, Ant Wells, in town to do individual training at different gyms away from the facility, feeling an increasing eye of distaste from Warriors management and coaches when he'd work on drills to improve his on-ball scoring and playmaking in front of them.

“He hates working out in this place,” one source said, pointing down toward the practice court.”

While Kerr envisioned Kuminga as a versatile, athletic role player who could run the floor, dunk, rebound, and defend at a high level, Jonathan felt he deserved a more prominent role with the Warriors.

“Neither happened to his liking, sources said, only hardening his belief that Kerr and general manager Mike Dunleavy would only ever view him as a run-fast, jump-high athlete without the requisite skill to be a lead option,” Slater added.

Article Continues Below

Kuminga has told ESPN that he envisions himself as a future All-Star with multiple selections.

Jonathan Kuminga left Warriors meeting due to Steve Kerr

For many, former Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga's meeting with Steve Kerr spelled the end of his time with the only NBA team he's ever played for. A meeting in December ended in frustration when tempers between Kerr and Kuminga boiled over, as ESPN's Anthony Slater reported.

“Inside Kerr's office that afternoon, exasperation boiled over. The discussion went from small picture to bigger picture. Frustrations were let out on both sides — Kerr voicing his displeasure with Kuminga's lack of buy-in and competitiveness toward the team goals and Kuminga letting out his hurt about Kerr's longtime lack of belief in him as a player,” reported Anthony Slater of ESPN.

Slater also noted that “The meeting ended, sources familiar with the exchange said, with Kerr slamming his whiteboard in frustration.”

Kuminga, with a left knee bone bruise, has yet to make his debut for the Hawks.