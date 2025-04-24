Golden State Warriors star forward Draymond Green is among the key factors for his team in the 2025 NBA Playoffs, which isn't a surprise, given the role he plays for the Dubs and his deep experience in playing high-stakes basketball in the postseason. But he's also someone who always figures in controversial in-game moments.

It was no different for Green in Wednesday night's Game 2 of the series against the Houston Rockets. The former Defensive Player of the Year earned the ire of Rockets fans inside the Toyota Center in Houston for his familiar disruptiveness on the court.

It even came to a point where Rockets fans showered Green with a vulgar chant.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr understands where Green's detractors are coming from. However, Kerr believes that fans can also be a little less disrespectful when showing their true feelings for the four-time NBA champion.

“He's an instigator, he's always gonna be in the mix and because of his career…he's gonna be a lightning rod,” Kerr told reporters following the Warriors' 109-94 loss to Jalen Green and the Rockets.

“I would prefer if fans can use a little more discretion and remember the guy has kids. I just think F U is a little much,” Kerr added.

Steve Kerr on Draymond: "He's an instigator, he's always gonna be in the mix and because of his career…he's gonna be a lightning rod. I would prefer if fans can use a little more discretion and remember the guy has kids. I just think F U is a little much"

His antics aside, Green had a rather mediocre night on the court in Game 2. He scored eight points on 2-for-6 shooting from the floor, surprisingly knocking down a pair of 3-pointers, grabbed five rebounds, recorded three steals and dished out an assist in 31 minutes of action. Through two games in the Houston series, the 35-year-old Green has amassed only 12 points on a 4-for-11 shooting.

But it was also a struggle for the Warriors as a team in that contest. Even Stephen Curry went just 6-for-15 from the floor for 20 points. Brandin Podziemski didn't seem to be in his element, as he had zero points while missing all of his five attempts from the field. It also didn't help the Warriors that Jimmy Butler played only eight minutes before leaving the game with a pelvic injury following a scary fall in the first quarter.

Green and the Warriors will regroup and hope to reclaim the series lead when they take their turn to host this matchup on Saturday at Chase Center in San Francisco.