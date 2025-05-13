After the Golden State Warriors' 117-110 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 4, head coach Steve Kerr discussed his, Jimmy Butler, and the rest of his team's reality in All-Star Stephen Curry's absence. Before veteran Draymond Green revealed the shortcomings in Monday's loss, Kerr reacted to Butler's 14-point performance.

Kerr credited the Timberwolves' defense with disrupting the Warriors' offensive flow, per The Athletic's Anthony Slater.

“He wasn’t as aggressive tonight, but I didn’t see a lot of openings either,” Kerr said. “Ideally, we can put more shooting around him to open up the floor a little bit. But, with Steph out, we're not going to be able to do as much of that. With that said, we'll look at the tape and see where we can find some openings for him, and I know he'll be aggressive for Game 5.”

Losing Curry in the series opener has taken a drastic toll on the Warriors' approach.

“The series changed with Steph's injury. So, everybody's shots are going to be more difficult,” Kerr added. “Steph's a guy who breaks the defense down and creates that offensive flow. I think the end result is shots are difficult for every single guy. So, I thought B.P. [Brandin Podziemski] played really hard tonight. Did some really good things. We pushed the tempo. We scored 60 points in the first half. We did some good things. We just couldn't sustain it over them.”

Steve Kerr also reacted to the Warriors finishing 8-for-27 from deep in relation to Jimmy Butler in Game 4.

“We're playing some lineups that don't have a ton of spacing by necessity to be able to guard and to be able to hang defensively, there's just not going to be as many openings, and we know that,” Kerr said. “We do feel like if we can push the tempo [and] force some turnovers, we can get some open looks in transition. But without Steph, the game changes, and we have to adapt accordingly, and we're probably not going to take as many threes.”

Draymond Green on what ‘sucked' about Warriors' loss in Game 4

During his postgame media availability, Warriors forward Draymond Green highlighted what stood out most about Game 4's loss to the Timberwolves, per 95.7 The Game.

“They shot the ball extremely well. I thought we defended good in spurts, but they got going, and never was able to put out the fire,” Green said. “Gotta give them credit — it felt like they were due for a great shooting night. It sucks that it was tonight, but it was. We just got to figure it out in Game 5.”

The Timberwolves will host the Warriors in Game 5 on Wednesday.