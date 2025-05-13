The Golden State Warriors' season is now on life support after losing Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Minnesota Timberwoles. The Warriors were at home on Monday night, and they desperately needed a win to avoid a 3-1 hole. The game was close for a long time, but the Timberwolves pulled a way for the 117-110 win. Stephen Curry has missed the last three games with an injury, and reality is starting to set in for him.

A sidelined Steph Curry late in the fourth during a timeout. Looks deflated as the Warriors go down 3-1. pic.twitter.com/TCrmdFUXMz — Evan Giddings (@evanAgiddings) May 13, 2025 Expand Tweet

The season isn't over yet for Stephen Curry and the Warriors, but they are now down 3-1 in the series. To make things worse, the Timberwolves will be at home in Game 5 with a chance to clinch the series, and they will be at home for Game 7 if the series gets to that point.

Curry has barely been able to play in this series as he went down with an injury early in Game 1. The Warriors were on the road in that one and they lost their star player, but they still found a way to earn a convincing win. Going up 1-0 on the road was huge, but Golden State has not looked the same since.

Game 4 was another disappointing one for the Warriors as they had their backs against the wall down 2-1. Golden State needed a win, and it was close for a long time. Both teams traded blows throughout the first half, but the Warriors found a way to take the lead into halftime. Everything changed after that.

Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves took over the game in the third quarter and ended up leading by as many as 20 points in the second half. The Warriors found a way to close the gap in the fourth quarter, but they never actually threatened to get back in the game.

Now, the Warriors are down 3-1, and you can see it on Stephen Curry's face: He knows that his team is in trouble. It's unclear if/when Curry will be able to make a return in this series, but regardless, it is very unlikely that Golden State will end up coming back in this series. The Timberwolves are likely going to move on to the Western Conference Finals.

The Warriors will look to avoid elimination when these two teams meet again in Game 5 on Wednesday night back in Minnesota. The game will get underway at 8:30 CT from the Target Center in Minneapolis, and it will be airing on TNT, truTV and Max. The Timberwolves are currently favored by 11.5 points.