After a 117-110 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green went off on what led to his team to trail 3-1 in their Western Conference semifinal series. Green also apologized to the Warriors' media as the veteran was in rare form, looking back on the past two games.

Green also commended the Timberwolves for closing out a seven-point win on the Warriors' own floor, per 95.7 The Game.

“They shot the ball extremely well. I thought we defended good in spurts, but they got going, and never was able to put out the fire,” Green said. “Gotta give them credit — it felt like they were due for a great shooting night. It sucks that it was tonight, but it was. We just got to figure it out in Game 5.”

Green finished with 14 points, seven reounds, and two assists. Jonathan Kuminga's 23 points off the bench led five Warriors in double figures. Jimmy Butler III also scored 14 points and added six rebounds, three assists, and one block, and Brandin Podziemski chipped in 11 points, four steals, and three rebounds.

Julius Randle (31) and Anthony Edwards (30) combined for 61 points on 22-of-42 as the Timberwolves' leading scorers each went 11-of-21 from the floor. Nickeil Alexander-Walker led their bench with 11 points on a perfect 5-of-5 attempts.

Draymond Green says he's a ‘coward' for missing Warriors presser

Warriors veteran Draymond Green refused to used a Stephen Curry excuse as to why his team is trailing the Timberwolves 3-1 in their best-of-7 series. Curry missed his third straight game. After suffering a hamstring injury in Game 1, the Warriors have yet to win a game in his absence.

After Monday's loss, Green apologized for ditching media availability after scoring two points in Game 3's 102-97 loss, per NBC Sports Bay Area.

“Before we start, I want to apologize to y'all,” Green said. “I didn't talk the other day. I was quite a bit frustrated. I didn't want to get myself fined, but more so, say something that would make it sound like an excuse. I didn't come up here and talk, and I felt like a coward when I got home.”

This was Green's opening statement to his press conference as his words quivered with the media, which was a stark contrast to Green's usual fiery confidence. However, that came in the form of him reminding everyone the Warriors can comeback in their series without Curry, and that starts with a win or go home Game 5 matchup on the road.