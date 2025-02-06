Members of the Golden State Warriors franchise are still trying to process the events that took place on the eve of the NBA trade deadline. As part of a multi-team deal to acquire Jimmy Butler, the Warriors sent Andrew Wiggins to the Miami Heat.

Wiggins was a fan favorite among Golden State fans, and is off to Miami after six successful seasons with the organization. Head coach Steve Kerr addressed the emotions over Wiggins departure, following the Warriors' 131-128 loss to the Utah Jazz on Wednesday.

“Wiggs is one of my favorite players I've ever coached… we don’t hang that banner in ‘22 without him… I’m gonna miss him,” Kerr said, via Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

Wiggins is averaging 17.6 points on 44.4 percent shooting, 4.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Warriors this season. While Butler can seamlessly match or exceed that production – playing alongside Steph Curry – Wiggins is a tough loss on the wing.

Andrew Wiggins' Warriors tenure comes to a close

Wiggins arrived to the Warriors during the 2019-20 season after spending the start of his career with the Minnesota Timberwolves. His 3-and-D skillset, coupled with his freakish athleticism allowed him to put together several consistent scoring campaigns.

Kerr reflected on the additional departures of Kyle Anderson, Dennis Schroder and rookie Lindy Waters III, and how difficult the business can be.

“The other guys too,” Kerr said. “Kyle is just the ultimate pro. He's one of the best professionals that I've ever been around. Dennis we bring in here, another pro, total pro, competitor… We bring in here with the idea that we're going to have him for a while. He moves his family, and kids, everything. They just moved into a house last week. Lindy's just getting his career started. He's been great to coach. Wonderful young guy. So it's hard.”