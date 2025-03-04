Monday night went as planned for the Golden State Warriors; there may have been some nervous moments, but Stephen Curry and the Warriors took care of business against the Charlotte Hornets, 119-101, to get back to winning ways after suffering an uncharacteristic loss to the Philadelphia 76ers over the weekend. However, one moment ended up being very frustrating for head coach Steve Kerr that warranted a technical foul call from the officials.

With less than four minutes to go in the third quarter, and the Warriors leading by seven, 70-63, LaMelo Ball was handling the rock for the Hornets. While Ball is typically a rock solid ballhandler, he had a moment of questionable footwork before he got the ball to Jusuf Nurkic, who was then able to draw a foul on Gui Santos, prompting the ire of the Warriors head coach.

But that wasn't when Kerr lost his cool completely; on the following possession, Ball seemed to walk yet again after catching the ball from Nurkic on a handoff, but that went uncalled as well. So when the Hornets drew another foul on the Warriors, Kerr stood up from the bench and yelled out plenty of expletives, hence the technical foul. While all is well that ends well, Kerr implored the officials following the game to crack down on traveling.

“I see five, six travels a game that aren't called. You know it's a problem when there are 100 fans in the stands and every coach on the sidelines, when watching film, everybody's doing that [traveling call gesture], everyone's seeing it. So we're clearly not teaching the officials in this league to look at the feet,” Kerr said, via Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

“Footwork is the basis of the game. We need to call traveling. It’ll be a much better game if we clean it up.”

All's well that ends well for Steve Kerr and the Warriors

While the game between the Warriors and Hornets had a little difficulty breathing in the third quarter, the Dubs were able to gain separation to end the period with three consecutive triples — two from Buddy Hield and one from Jimmy Butler. This hot streak continued in the fourth when they opened the quarter with two straight treys, leaving the Hornets in the dust.

There was another moment in the fourth that frustrated Steve Kerr when Miles Bridges appeared to travel before making a layup, but by then, the Warriors were in control of the game so there was no need for him to blow his gasket.