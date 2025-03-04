In Monday night’s game against the Charlotte Hornets, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr acknowledged the team could do a better job of involving Jimmy Butler in the offense.

Despite a strong 8-1 record with Butler, he recognized the team’s early struggles to engage him effectively in the game. Kerr emphasized the need for better ball movement to get Butler more involved, per Dalton Johnson.

“He’s at his best when the ball is moving,” Kerr said.

The Warriors’ past championship success was built on ball movement. Kerr emphasized that to unlock Butler’s potential, the team must avoid letting the ball “stick” early in possessions.

Kerr feels that Butler thrives when the ball flows freely, without interruption. He said that multiple passes around the court before Butler receives the ball make him “unstoppable,” enabling him to attack the defense and set up plays for his teammates.

Kerr acknowledged that this style of play is still a work in progress for the team. However, he stressed that the Warriors' success with Butler in the lineup is not by accident. Butler has quickly found his place within the Warriors’ offense, where his skills complement those of Stephen Curry and Draymond Green.

“He’s perfect next to Steph and Dray, and it’s showing,” Kerr said.

The combination of Butler’s scoring, defense, and playmaking makes him an invaluable asset to the Warriors, and Kerr believes the offense will continue to improve as they work on better ball movement. Against the Hornets, Butler finished with 13 points, 3 rebounds, and 4 assists.

While it wasn’t his most efficient performance, Butler still had an impact on the game. Kerr believes that as the team refines its rhythm, Butler’s role in the offense will continue to evolve.

The Warriors’ success hinges on a flowing, pass-heavy style of play. If they can embrace this approach more consistently, Butler will be able to make an even greater impact. This, in turn, could elevate the Warriors' championship aspirations.