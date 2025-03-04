The Golden State Warriors managed to return to winning ways in a huge way on Monday night as they visited Stephen Curry's hometown of Charlotte, North Carolina and took a 119-101 win over the Hornets. This win was very necessary to get them back on track after slipping on a banana peel against the Philadelphia 76ers over the weekend. And this victory continued to show how incredible these Warriors are with Jimmy Butler, as they move to 8-1 with their trade deadline acquisition in the active lineup.

Butler has helped unlock Curry; in recent days, Curry has been stuffing the stat sheet, most notably putting up 56 points in a Warriors win over the Orlando Magic. But even when Curry isn't lighting up the scoring column, he still finds other ways to contribute, most notably in the playmaking department. Against the Hornets, Curry put up 21 points and 10 assists as a solid follow-up to his 29-point, 13-assist outing against the 76ers.

In putting up two consecutive 20-10 games, Curry managed to join an exclusive club housing just three other players. According to StatMamba, the Warriors star became the fourth-oldest player in NBA history to record two consecutive games with at least 20 points and 10 assists, with Steve Nash, Chris Paul, and Sam Cassell being the only three older players to accomplish this feat.

This latest win moves the Warriors to sixth in the NBA standings — a position they would welcome come season's end. Making the playoffs outright is a major goal for the team especially after falling short in the play-in tournament back in 2021 and 2024, and with Curry playing like this, better times are in store for the Dubs.

Stephen Curry and the Warriors are finding their groove

Jimmy Butler may not be stuffing the stat sheet in grand, eye-popping fashion, but make no mistake about it, his impact for the Warriors goes beyond the box score. Butler draws so much attention, especially when he makes his way to the rim, and it's his ability to make plays that opens up the floor quite a lot for Stephen Curry.

It's no fluke that the Warriors have gone 8-1 with Butler in the lineup. The scoring, defense, and rebounding responsibility has been distributed much more evenly down the roster, and Butler has been the team's stabilizing force. And with the team getting into a groove like this, teams such as the Houston Rockets or Memphis Grizzlies may not want to face them in the first round of the playoffs.