The Toronto Blue Jays were hoping to have Cody Ponce be a crucial member of their rotation for the 2026 season. However, an ACL sprain has now put him on the shelf for the foreseeable future.

With the Blue Jays looking for ways to replace him, Toronto has called up left-handed pitcher Josh Fleming, via Jon Morosi of the MLB Network. In turn, Austin Voth has been designated for assignment.

Fleming last pitched in the major leagues with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2024. He held a 4.02 ERA and a 17/14 K/BB ratio. The first four of his MLB seasons came with the Tampa Bay Rays. Overall, Fleming has pitched in 80 games, recording a 4.77 ERA and a 161/83 K/BB ratio.

After playing for the Seattle Mariners Triple-A team in 2025, Fleming signed a minor league deal with the Blue Jays over the offseason. He made just one Triple-A start in 2026, allowing one run and three hits over 3.2 innings, striking out three.

Ultimately, the Blue Jays are in need of some fresh arms and Fleming can provide one. There is no guarantee he will stay on the roster long-term. When it comes to replacing Ponce throughout the entire season, players like Jose Berrios, Shane Bieber and Trey Yesavage are all expecting to have key rotation roles upon their return from injury.

But for now, Fleming will get an opportunity on the bump. It was a long road back to the majors and it's sure to be a special moment if/when his name is called. Still, as long as Fleming is in the majors, the Blue Jays will be expecting results.