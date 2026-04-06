On Sunday evening, the Golden State Warriors saw the return of star point guard Stephen Curry to the lineup for their home game against the Houston Rockets. Although the Warriors lost this one in narrow fashion, it was still a great performance from Curry, who scored 29 points in limited minutes off the bench in his return.

Curry isn't the only Warriors player who has been out of the lineup as of late, as offseason free agent signee Al Horford has also been sidelined due to injury, having last appeared in a game on March 13.

However, on Monday morning, the Warriors got some good news about Horford's return to play.

“Steve Kerr said Al Horford will ramp up his workouts in the next few days in hopes of getting him back late in the week to give Warriors a fuller rotation heading into the play-in week,” reported Warriors insider Anthony Slater of ESPN on X, formerly Twitter.

The good news during Horford's absence has been that recent trade acquisition Kristaps Porzingis has been able to stay on the floor with some level of consistency, which has helped shore up the Warriors' frontcourt, at least for the time being.

With Curry, Horford, and Porzingis all healthy heading into the postseason, Golden State could throw a scare into one of the top seeds in the West if they are able to make it to the playoffs.

However, in order to reach that stage, the Warriors will need to win two elimination games on the road in the play-in tournament, as Golden State currently occupies the 10th seed in the Western Conference.

They will next take the floor on Tuesday evening vs the Sacramento Kings.