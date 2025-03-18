The Golden State Warriors entered their Monday night clash against the Denver Nuggets on a seven-game winning streak, with the Jimmy Butler trade breathing new life into the team. However, they tripped up on a banana peel and faltered in a classic trap game, with the Nuggets resting Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, and Christian Braun. The Warriors faced an uphill climb all game and failed to overcome the Nuggets, losing in the end, 114-105.

Stephen Curry was already listed as questionable heading into the Nuggets clash with a back sprain, and with the Warriors being on a back-to-back set, with the Milwaukee Bucks coming to town on Tuesday night, it's not quite clear if Curry will be suiting up for that upcoming game. However, head coach Steve Kerr suggested in his postgame presser that a rest day could be in order for Curry.

“He’s tired. Steph’s been carrying us for a month. He’s been amazing. We gotta get him some rest,” Kerr said, via 95.7 The Game on X (formerly Twitter). “You can see it. He doesn't have his [usual] energy right now.”

"He's tired. Steph's been carrying us for a month. He's been amazing. We gotta get him some rest… We've got to absolutely consider giving him the night (off)." Steve Kerr says there's a chance they rest Steph tomorrow because he's exhausted

Nonetheless, the Warriors head coach left the possibility of Curry suiting up for tomorrow's contest against the Bucks open, as this is something the training staff will have to figure out.

“We've got to absolutely considering giving him a night [off]. Getting him rejuvenated for the sake of him and the remainder of our games. We'll see. But I think he's been tired the last few games and so we've got to find a way to get him his juice back,” Kerr added.

Curry, in the loss to the Nuggets, did not have his best game. The Warriors star suffered through a rough 6-21 shooting night en route to a 20-point outing, and he also coughed up the ball seven times. It certainly looks like rest will do him a world of good.

How will the Warriors fare should Stephen Curry miss Bucks game due to rest?

The Warriors' primary goal this season is to compete for a championship, and Stephen Curry's health will be the main determining factor of how far they can make it to the playoffs. Curry has to be at his best for the Warriors to be at their best, and it looks like he'll be resting as a result.

If Curry were to miss tomorrow night's game against the Bucks, Jimmy Butler will have to take on a bigger scoring workload, and so will Jonathan Kuminga, Buddy Hield, and even Gary Payton II.