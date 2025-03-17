The Golden State Warriors are rolling. On Saturday night, they extended their winning streak to seven games with a 97-94 victory over the New York Knicks — moving to 15-1 with Jimmy Butler in the active lineup. This Warriors team has clearly been rejuvenated, although this hot streak of theirs might be exacting some physical toll that is already catching up to them heading into their Monday night clash against the Denver Nuggets.

According to Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN, the Warriors have listed star man Stephen Curry as questionable for their impending Nuggets matchup due to a back injury that they're classifying as a right low back strain. Youngmisuk pointed out that Curry had been using a heat pack at times on the bench, presumably to reduce the pain he's feeling on his back.

With the Warriors looking to keep their hot streak going, it's not quite clear how much urgency there will be for the team to get Curry to suit up tomorrow night. There is a chance he could get the night off, although with the Minnesota Timberwolves breathing down their neck for the sixth spot in the West standings, every game matters right now for the Dubs.

Curry last missed a game on January 28 in an 11-point win for the Warriors over the Utah Jazz. Suffice to say, the Nuggets are a much better team than the Jazz, and the Dubs will need Curry's services to overcome the team led by Nikola Jokic, a squad that's raring to redeem itself after tripping up on a banana peel against the Washington Wizards on Saturday night.

The 37-year-old star guard has dealt with knee issues earlier this season, so at the very least, it's a good sign that Curry isn't going through the injury that was plaguing him a few months back.

Warriors' options if Stephen Curry misses Nuggets clash due to injury

Coming off an outing in which he recorded 28 points, seven rebounds, and five assists, Stephen Curry's absence will be huge for the Warriors if he does end up needing to miss time while dealing with a back injury.

Perhaps it would be Buddy Hield who'd step into the starting lineup if Curry misses tomorrow night's contest, while Gary Payton II, who is in the middle of a hot streak, and Jonathan Kuminga will be tasked to step into bigger roles. Jimmy Butler will have to handle the bulk of the scoring and playmaking workload in the event of Curry's absence.