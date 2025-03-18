The Golden State Warriors' winning streak has come to an end, and in a trap game against the Denver Nuggets, no less. The Nuggets, despite being without Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, and Christian Braun, took a 114-105 victory, with Russell Westbrook putting up a triple-double and Aaron Gordon recording 38 points. But despite the loss, the Warriors had their fair share of brilliant moments — with Draymond Green getting the Chase Center crowd to its feet with an incredible coast-to-coast slam.

With around seven minutes to go in the second quarter, the Warriors forced a turnover, with Green poking the ball loose from Gordon on a risky pass from Westbrook. Jonathan Kuminga retrieved the ball and gave it to Green, who dribbled the ball the length of the court. No Nuggets defender came to pick up the ballhandler, and with an open runway towards the basket, the Warriors forward took it all the way to the basket and threw down a mean tomahawk jam.

DRAYMOND GREEN GOES COAST-TO-COAST FOR THE SLAM 💥pic.twitter.com/y95O37mftk — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 18, 2025 Expand Tweet

This led directly to a Nuggets timeout, with head coach Michael Malone being extremely frustrated at his team for not adhering to the fundamentals of transition defense and picking up the ballhandler. It looked like this was going to be turning point for the Warriors, as they proceeded to trim the deficit to three within the next minute or so.

However, the Warriors were simply outworked by the Nuggets all night long, and this proved to be the biggest difference on the night. Denver hauled in 53 rebounds as a team (19 offensive boards) compared to just 38 for the Warriors. After the Dubs pulled to within three, 97-94, the Nuggets pulled away again, extending the lead to double digits with clutch buckets from Westbrook, Gordon, and Michael Porter Jr.

Green, at the very least, had himself an excellent two-way night, putting up 10 points, six rebounds, five assists, three steals, and four blocks.

Can the Warriors get back on track on second night of a back-to-back?

This was a game that the Warriors had to win; they had a golden opportunity to extend their winning streak against a shorthanded Nuggets squad, and they blew it all way, falling prey to the classic trap game.

The Milwaukee Bucks will be coming to town tomorrow night, and it's not quite clear if the Warriors will have their full-strength roster for that contest. And with the Western Conference playoff race heating up, every game is must-win for the Dubs from here on out.