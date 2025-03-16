Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr made history on Saturday night with a 97-94 victory over the New York Knicks, passing Alvin Attles for the most regular-season wins in franchise history. The Warriors' win over the Knicks gave Kerr his 558th career win as Warriors head coach.

“The record is kind of surreal,” Kerr said after the game. “I'm incredibly lucky to be part of this organization, and part of this city.”

Steve Kerr has coached the Warriors since he took over for Mark Jackson in 2014-15. Golden State won 67 games and a championship in Kerr's first season at the helm, starting a dynasty that has since won three more NBA titles. Kerr is now 558-302 in the regular season with the Dubs, good for a 64.9% success rate. He's also 99-41 in the playoffs.

Kerr is 29th in NBA history with those 558 wins. Ironically enough, Tom Thibodeau is the coach now directly in front of him with 569 victories. Gregg Popovich is the winningest coach in NBA history with a whopping 1,416 wins.

It's unlikely Kerr ever breaks Popovich's record, and we'll see just how long he coaches Golden State. There have been rumblings in recent years about him moving on from the Warriors, but for now he's still leading the team to plenty of success. The Dubs have won seven straight games as they continue their roll since the Jimmy Butler trade, giving them a 39-28 record.

As for the man Steve Kerr passed, Al Attles first started coaching the Warriors as an assistant in the 1968-69 season, when he was still a player. Attles became head coach in the 1969-70 campaign and operated as a player-coach until he retired as a player after the 1970-71 season. He won one NBA championship with the franchise in the 1974-75 season, with Rick Barry leading the way as the star player.