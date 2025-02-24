When Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr had doubts about trading for Jimmy Butler, the franchise made the move anyway. Now, Kerr could not be any more grateful. Despite the uncertainty about some of Butler's antics, it doesn't take away from him being an elite basketball player.

If anyone were to understand, it would be the Warriors front office. After they made the move, the team has been rolling. They've won five of their last six games and are peaking at the right time. Following Sunday's 126-102 win over the Dallas Mavericks, Kerr detailed what's been different.

“You can tell our fans see the difference,” Kerr said via The Athletic's Anthony Slater. “They feel the momentum just like we do. It was an important shift. The trade itself — I think I mentioned this after the Sacramento game — we needed it. We felt it, we were kind of treading water.

“We couldn’t get any traction in the season, and Mike (Dunleavy) sensed it and made the move. Sometimes, you’ve got to shake things up, and we shook things up. It just so happened that one of the best players in the league was available.”

Steve Kerr understands Jimmy Butler's impact on Warriors

Kerr has coached the highest of superstars. Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green are among those. The Warriors ruled the 2010s, thanks to those players. However, Curry and Green are trending towards the end of their respective careers.

As a result, Golden State needed to make a splash. After Butler wanted to go to the Phoenix Suns, the Warriors emerged as a potential suitor. They had the draft picks, players, and other assets available to make a deal work. Luckily, Butler was eventually traded to the Warriors.

Since the move, the team has been on a roll. From a winning perspective, they've been great. The vibe around the team itself is at the highest that it has been all season. There are plenty more games left to go for Golden State. Still, the defense has been impressive as well. I

n 108 minutes together spread over six games, a three-man rotation has a plus-58 with a 98.7 defensive rating. It's Brandin Podziemski, Green, and Butler. Defense wins championships, as some say, and those people might be right.

The Warriors sit at 30-27 and are ninth in the Western Conference. They would be eligible for a play-in spot but would want to solidify a playoff spot. Adding Butler couldn't have come at a better time with 25 games remaining.