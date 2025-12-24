Former NBA player Tim Legler explained how rare it is to see the kind of altercation we witnessed between Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr and Draymond Green. Kerr downplayed his in-game argument with Green during his postgame media availability, following a 120-97 win against the Orlando Magic.

However, Green's actions of leaving a huddle only to return to the bench in street clothes are unprecedented, according to Legler.

“In the years that I played in the league, and in all the years I've covered the league, I saw guys get thrown out of huddles. I saw guys get thrown off the bench and sent to the locker room,” Legler said. “I saw guys get thrown out of practice. I never saw a guy, by his own volition, get up and walk to the locker room during the game. I, personally, haven't seen it.

“Now, maybe it has happened, I don't know of a time that it happened, certainly not with my eyeballs, I saw it. That, to me, is pretty big.”

For Legler, it's an awful look for Green.

“That's a pretty big thing. You walk away from the team in a five-point game. When your team is a .500 team, every one of these matter,” Legler added. And you just get up and leave because you say, “oh, I just thought it would be better if I cool down and kind of separate myself from the situation,” it's really uncharted territory in a lot of ways. You don't see this.”

"I never saw a guy, by his own volition, get up and walk to the locker room during the game."

Would the Warriors consider trading Draymond Green?

In an attempt to get ahead of a narrative, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said his team needs Draymond Green after the viral exchange between Kerr and Green went viral. It came as no surprise, as the Warriors' head coach has defended the veteran forward in the past.

It's doubtful that Kerr and Green's argument forces the Warriors' front office to consider a trade, as ESPN's Tim Legler noted.

“Does this move the needle at all for them when you combine it with some of his offensive issues he's had this year, which is a low point for him for him in his career? Combined with this stuff, are the dividends with the winning, and the leadership, all that stuff still outweighing all of that?

Because there was a time, no matter where, no matter what the offense was, it was good enough, and the emotional outbursts — it was OK — because he was giving you world-class playmaking, IQ, and defense. Now, you go, is that stuff still on that level to offset the offense, plus this? I think it's probably right about that point where it feels like almost a wash. So, what would they do? I still doubt they would ever do it and remove him.”

The Warriors will host the Mavericks on Christmas Day.