The Golden State Warriors got a big Game 1 win against the Minnesota Timberwolves on the road, and they had to do it without Stephen Curry. That meant that everybody had to step up, and that's what they did to get a victory to start the series. Buddy Hield once again came up big and finished with 24 points, but he had a wardrobe malfunction that delayed the game for a little while.

Hield checked into the game with the wrong shorts, and he had to go to the locker room and change. A video caught Hield walking back to the sideline as head coach Steve Kerr was trying to figure out what happened. Once Kerr looked down at Hield's shorts, he couldn't do anything but laugh.

It was at this moment, Buddy and Coach figured out he was wearing the wrong shorts 🤣 pic.twitter.com/D2mXyzQco7 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) May 8, 2025 Expand Tweet

Luckily, Hield came back on the floor and had a game-high in points between both teams, and helped the Warriors grab a 1-0 lead. Hield also had a big performance in Game 7 against the Houston Rockets to help the Warriors advance to the next round, and they're going to need that if Curry is expected to miss multiple games in this series against the Timberwolves.

Warriors brace for long series without Stephen Curry

Hield is known as a 3-point shooter, but he doesn't garner the same attention that Curry does. The Warriors will now have to live life without Curry for some time as he deals with a hamstring injury that he suffered in the first half of Game 1. This is Curry's first muscle injury in his career, and many are wondering how he will respond to the treatment, which will depend on his treatment.

The Warriors will now have to lean on their other key players, such as Jimmy Butler, who has experience leading a team. Kerr spoke about how Butler will be key for the Warriors with Curry sidelined.

“The game settles down. I mean, you could see the last six, eight minutes, all we were doing was high ball screens for Jimmy. We were even willing to take shot-clock violations at that point,” Kerr said. “It was all about protecting the ball, and Jimmy is, I think, as good as anybody, any star in the league, at reading the game — understanding how to control the tempo (and) control the time.”

It will take more than Butler leading the charge for the Warriors, and they showed that in Game 1 when everyone stepped up.