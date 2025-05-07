The Golden State Warriors' 99–88 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night capped off an unprecedented start to the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs.

For the first time in league history, all four lower-seeded teams secured Game 1 wins in their respective second-round matchups, setting the stage for a historic conference semifinals.

The seventh-seeded Warriors overcame adversity to defeat the second-seeded Timberwolves on the road. Despite losing Stephen Curry to a hamstring injury in the second quarter, Golden State's defense held Minnesota to just 88 points. Facing his former team, Jimmy Butler III led the Warriors with 20 points, 11 rebounds, and eight assists. A decisive 17–0 run in the second quarter shifted momentum in favor of the Warriors, giving them a 1–0 series lead.

Meanwhile, the Indiana Pacers stunned the top-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers with a 120–119 victory in Game 2, taking a commanding 2–0 series lead. Tyrese Haliburton hit a clutch three-pointer with just 1.1 seconds remaining, capping off an 8–0 run in the final 47.9 seconds. This victory followed their 121–112 triumph in Game 1, where Haliburton recorded 22 points and 13 assists.

Earlier in the second round, the New York Knicks mounted a remarkable comeback to defeat the Boston Celtics 108–105 in overtime during Game 1. Overcoming a 20-point deficit, the Knicks were propelled by Jalen Brunson and OG Anunoby, each scoring 29 points. Miles McBride provided a crucial bench boost with 11 points, while Josh Hart's defensive prowess helped contain the Celtics' offense.

Lastly, the Denver Nuggets secured a 121–119 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 1, thanks to Aaron Gordon's decisive three-pointer in the final seconds. Nikola Jokic dominated with 42 points and 22 rebounds, leading the Nuggets' comeback from a 14-point second-half deficit. The Thunder's strategy to foul while up three points backfired, allowing the Nuggets to seize the victory.

This unprecedented series of upsets has set the stage for an exhilarating second round, with lower-seeded teams demonstrating resilience and the potential to upset higher-ranked opponents. As the playoffs continue, the basketball world watches with anticipation to see if these underdogs can maintain their momentum.