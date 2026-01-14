On Tuesday evening, the Golden State Warriors got back into the win column with a comfortable home victory over the Portland Trail Blazers. It was a solid game from Draymond Green, who scored 10 points to go along with seven rebounds, and played his typical excellent defense throughout the game in what turned out to be a 119-97 home win.

After the game, Green got 100% honest on whether or not his opinion, once decidedly negative, on potentially becoming a coach one day has changed.

“As I get closer to the end, I think a little bit more about it. I’m definitely closer than I was a couple of years ago. If you would’ve asked me two years ago, I would’ve told you hell no… It’s not an absolute no anymore for me,” said Green, per 95.7 The Game on X, formerly Twitter.

Green has long been lauded for his basketball IQ, able to see plays before they happen and read both opposing defenses and offenses, turning himself into an elite two-way player throughout his career.

His famously short fuse might not be a great attribute for head coaching in the modern NBA, so it would be interesting to see how he would adjust to that role if he were ever to dabble in it.

Meanwhile, the Warriors as a whole are looking for some kind of consistency in the 2025-26 season, currently sitting at 22-19 after the victory over the Blazers.

While Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler have continued to produce at a high level for the most part this season, many fans are clamoring for Mike Dunleavy Jr. and company to swing a trade and bring in a win-now piece who can help the Warriors level up in the Western Conference.

Golden State will next take the floor on Thursday evening at home against the New York Knicks.