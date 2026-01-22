As the NBA trade deadline approaches on Feb. 5, speculation has intensified around whether the Golden State Warriors could pursue a major roster shakeup following the season-ending ACL injury to Jimmy Butler III. One name that has surfaced in league chatter is Ja Morant, but a recent report has poured cold water on the idea.

In his latest trade deadline intel, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints addressed whether Morant could realistically emerge as a target for Golden State in the wake of Butler’s injury and ongoing questions surrounding Jonathan Kuminga’s role.

“Some have also speculated that the Warriors could look to get in the mix for Ja after Butler's injury and given Kuminga's drama with the organization,” Siegel reported. “But team sources directly told ClutchPoints this is not something even being discussed.”

The clarification comes amid a stretch where Morant’s name has continued to appear in trade rumors, despite repeated indications from the player that he intends to remain with the Memphis Grizzlies. Following Memphis’ recent win over the Orlando Magic in London, Morant emphasized his loyalty to the franchise, noting that his commitment should be evident.

Morant’s actions have reinforced that message. The 26-year-old guard has a tattoo of the Grizzlies’ logo on his back and has consistently framed Memphis as the place he wants to build his career. Still, the Grizzlies’ uneven season has fueled outside speculation, particularly as teams around the league assess potential deadline upgrades.

Ja Morant trade talk cools amid Warriors roster questions

On the court, Morant is in his seventh NBA season and is averaging 19.5 points, 8.1 assists, 3.3 rebounds and one steal per game across 20 appearances. His efficiency has dipped, as he is shooting 41 percent from the field and a career-low 23.5 percent from three-point range, though he is converting a career-high 89.7 percent of his free throws. He is logging 28.5 minutes per contest as Memphis continues to search for consistency.

Morant’s contract also complicates any hypothetical trade discussions. He is in the third year of a five-year, $197.2 million deal, earning $39.4 million this season. The agreement runs through the 2027–28 season, making him a long-term financial commitment for any acquiring team.

Memphis currently sits 11th in the Western Conference at 18–24 following a 124–122 loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night. The Grizzlies will look to rebound Friday when they host the New Orleans Pelicans.

Golden State, meanwhile, is navigating its own challenges. The Warriors are 25–20 and eighth in the West after a 145–127 loss to the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday. Butler’s injury has heightened the urgency to evaluate roster options, but Siegel’s report suggests that Morant is not part of those internal discussions.

For now, the Warriors will focus on stabilizing their rotation as they open a four-game road trip Thursday night against the Dallas Mavericks. While Morant’s name may continue to circulate externally, league sources indicate that a Warriors-Grizzlies blockbuster involving the Memphis star is not on the table as the deadline draws closer.