The Jordan Poole era for the Golden State Warriors was an interesting time. It started with the highest of highs as Poole developed into a main scorer for the team and helped the Warriors win a championship in 2022. Then, Poole started to regress a bit, and everything went down hill when Draymond Green punched him during practice. Well, it turns out that Green wasn't the only player on the team that was having issues with Poole. Klay Thompson did as well.

Jordan Poole quickly emerged as an elite scorer for the Warriors and he worked his way into the starting lineup. According to San Francisco journalist Tim Kawakami, Thompson wasn't too happy about that.

“Steve [Kerr] is tough on young guys, but name me the young guy who they've gone through and has not developed and they've moved on from, who's been a star elsewhere,” Tim Kawakami said during an episode of the Tom Tolbert Show. “Like Jordan Poole, maybe. But that wasn't Steve. We know that wasn't Steve. That was Draymond. They had to move off of Jordan for Draymond and Klay. And I've heard this more and more that Klay was not comfortable with this guy pushing and pushing.”

Klay Thompson obviously did a ton for the Warriors as he was a key contributor on multiple championship teams, and he earned his spot. There was something with Poole that made him uncomfortable.

Article Continues Below

“Klay thought, ‘I've earned this starting role. Why does this guy keep saying that he should be the starter,'” Kawakami said. “Not publicly, maybe as so much as just in the way you that he carried himself, and that's fine for young players, but they couldn't keep that guy, he got punched by Draymond, not his fault, and who was making things tense with Klay. So, that's Jordan, whatever we think about where his career is now, I wouldn't put that on Kerr.”

There wasn't a lot that Steve Kerr could do in that situation. Whether the issues were on the veterans like Green and Thompson, or if Poole was at fault, the Warriors didn't really have a choice after the punch incident at practice. Shortly after that, Poole went to the Washington Wizards, and he has spent the last two years of his career there.

Jordan Poole did have a bit of a bounce back season this past year as he got back up to just under 38% from three, and he averaged over 20 PPG. He is finding some success in Washington.