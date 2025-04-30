The Orlando Magic were eliminated from the NBA Playoffs on Tuesday following their 120-89 loss to the Boston Celtics. As the Magic continue to try and climb the hierarchy in the Eastern Conference, one piece some have suggested the Magic need is a consistent scoring guard. And there is one prominent NBA media voice who has a pair of suggested trades that the Magic should make following their playoff exit.

Longtime NBA media voice Matt Moore addressed the Magic’s need for a true shooting guard in his most recent column of Hardwood Paroxysm, and suggested that two names the Magic should target in trades following their playoff exit are Jordan Poole and Collin Sexton.

“They need to take a risk on someone. Two names I would speculatively would look at are Jordan Poole (I know, I know) and Collin Sexton,” Moore writes. “Poole was literally the second most efficient scorer off the dribble this season, and has at least contributed to teams with playoff experience. But those guys aren’t so important to take the ball out of the hands of Wagner and Banchero. This is why the Magic’s challenge this summer is going to be pretty steep.”

Moore acknowledges that the Magic should not look to add a player that would take shots and usage away from their star players in Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. That is why he suggested that someone like Trae Young would not work despite Young’s obvious talent and what he would bring to the Magic.

While Poole and Sexton can be elite scoring talents, neither player would require less usage from Banchero and Wagner. Sexton has one more season on his current contract with the Utah Jazz at just a little over $19 million before he hits unrestricted free agency in 2026, as per Spotrac. Poole has two more seasons on his current deal worth between $31-34 million per year before hitting free agency in 2027.

Either player could conceivably solve the Magic’s woes at shooting guard. Poole averaged 20.5 points last season while shooting 43.2 percent from the field and 37.8 percent shooting from the three-point line. Sexton averaged 18.4 points, while shooting 48 percent shooting from the field and 40.6 percent shooting from the three-point line.