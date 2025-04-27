The Golden State Warriors pulled off a Game 3 win against the Houston Rockets at home, defeating them 104-93. It was Stephen Curry who shined when the lights were the brightest, as always, scoring 36 points and helping the team to victory. He had to give the game everything he had, as Jimmy Butler was ruled out with an injury that he suffered in Game 2.

That didn't bother Curry, and he came out and put on the performance that everyone knew he would, including Butler. After the game, Butler posted a picture on his Instagram of Curry's signature logo referencing the Batman signal, and captioned it saying, “Thanks Batman and team. Excluding Buddy.”

After the game, Curry was asked about Butler's post and if he is embracing the Batman persona on the team.

“You can call it whatever you want to. I just know I need to play at a high level to win. So does he, so does Dryamond, so does everybody. Whatever you want to call me, yeah, I'll embrace it.”

Steph Curry on the Jimmy Butler IG post: “Elite” Is he embracing the Batman moniker Butler is pushing? “You can call it whatever you want to call it. I know I need to play at a high level to win.” pic.twitter.com/R3uyOSPjC5 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) April 27, 2025 Expand Tweet

Curry then mentioned that he'd also used that logo before when he was trying to play golf.

“I’ve actually used that (picture) when I’m like a last-minute tee time, and I need my guys to show up, I’ll throw up that exact picture, and whoever answers it gets the places and the tee time,” Curry said.

With the Warriors up 2-1 in the series, they now have an advantage, especially after stealing a game at home. If they can take another win at home in Game 4, that would be big, but it would be even bigger if Butler could return on the floor. There's no telling how far along Butler is from returning, but he was questionable for Game 3. Another few days of rest and Butler may be ready to go for the Warriors.