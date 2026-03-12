While past dating rumors have linked Tom Brady to Alix Earle, the seven-time Super Bowl champion is now being connected to the ex-wife of record executive Scooter Braun, who's currently dating Sydney Sweeney, Yael Cohen Braun.

Page Six reports Brady and Cohen Braun were “huddled up at the bar together” while at a birthday party — which was held at Jeff Bezos' house — for legendary NFL tight end Tony Gonzalez. They were subsequently seen leaving the party together.

Scooter Bruan and Yael Cohen were married from 2014 to 2022. They had gotten separated in 2021 before Braun filed for divorce, which was finalized in September 2022.

Reps for Brady and Cohen Braun did not comment on Page Six's report.

Since their divorce, Scooter Braun has started dating Hollywood actress Sydney Sweeney. She is best known for her roles in Euphoria and Christy.

Braun is best known for his work in the music industry. He has managed the likes of Tori Kelly, Carly Rae Jepsen, Martin Garrix, and Kanye West. Braun's holding company, Ithaca Holdings, acquired Big Machine Label Group in 2019. This purchase included the masters to Taylor Swift's first six albums. This led her to re-record some of them, like Red and 1989, with the (Taylor's Version) subtitle.

Is Tom Brady dating Alix Earle or Scooter Braun's ex-wife?

Over the last couple of months, Brady has been seen with Earle after her break-up with Braxton Berrios. The break-up between the Dancing with the Stars competitor and Houston Texans wide receiver came in December 2025 after two years of dating.

Early and Brady were most recently seen attending the same party on Saturday, Mar. 7. However, there were no pictures of them at the party.

This was not the only time they've been seen together. Despite this, neither has confirmed nor denied that they are dating, so as far as the public knows, they are still single.

Brady recently got divorced from Gisele Bündchen after 13 years of marriage in 2022. They have two kids together. Since the divorce, Bündchen has remarried to Joaquim Valente. They have one child together.