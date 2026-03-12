The New York Mets are bringing starting pitcher Clay Holmes back from the World Baseball Classic as the club prioritizes his preparation ahead of the upcoming season. With MLB Opening Day less than two weeks away, the Mets opted to have Holmes resume his regular spring training buildup rather than continue pitching for Team USA in the international tournament.

Holmes had joined Team USA for the 2026 World Baseball Classic after participating in the Mets’ early spring schedule. The right-hander had been ramping up his workload ahead of the season and even delivered a dominant performance in the tournament, striking out six batters across three innings vs. Great Britain in Houston on March 7. However, Team USA's deep pitching staff did not guarantee consistent innings as the tournament progressed.

MLB.com's Anthony DiComo addressed the situation in a post on X, formerly Twitter, sharing the following message on Thursday.

“Clay Holmes will return to the Mets from the World Baseball Classic and pitch in a Grapefruit League game tomorrow. The Mets wanted him back, because Team USA could not guarantee him the workload he needs to build up for the season.”

According to the report, the former New York Yankees All-Star closer turned starter is expected to pitch in a Grapefruit League game Friday as he rejoins the Mets at their spring training complex in Port St. Lucie, Florida. For starting pitchers, building endurance through gradually increasing pitch counts is a key part of preparing for the regular season, something that can be difficult to guarantee in a tournament format like the World Baseball Classic.

The Mets seem committed to guaranteeing Holmes's readiness before the 2026 regular season commences. After a disappointing 2025 campaign that ended with a late collapse and a missed postseason opportunity, the organization is placing significant emphasis on stability in its starting rotation. The veteran is expected to play a key role in that group, making his readiness for the 2026 season a priority as the Mets finalize preparations for Opening Day.