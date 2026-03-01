Charlotte Hornets veteran Miles Bridges addressed the addition of Coby White, as he's felt a difference off the bench since his team's trade deadline move with the Chicago Bulls. Hornets' White made his debut against his former team, finishing with 10 points, four assists, three rebounds, and one steal in a 131-99 blowout win for Charlotte.

Bridges discussed how White's arrival brings something new to the Hornets, he said, per The Observer's Rod Boone.

“Just a dynamic veteran guard off the bench. He's doing a great job. He can score 20-30 [points] each night if he wanted to, but just to have him as a sixth man, that's great for us,” Bridges said. “He's playing in his hometown. So, it feels extra good for him and should be comfortable. We're trying to make him comfortable here on his team, and we're happy to have him.”

Miles Bridges says he feels the difference in how the Hornets fans have increased their support for the team this season.

“It's a different vibe,” Bridges said. “We'll go to away games, their team's [crowd] be loud, cheering them on, and we didn't have the same at home. Some people showed up. Now, it's like everybody's showing up, showing us love. But shoutout to the fans that's been down with us before, and shoutout to the fans now.”

Asked Miles Bridges about the atmosphere surrounding #Hornets basketball in the city. He said "it's a different vibe." He also gave praise to Coby White with how he's fitting in: pic.twitter.com/yvSHsafVJJ — Rod Boone (@rodboone) February 28, 2026

The Hornets will host the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday.

Coby White's reaction to Bulls reunion after Hornets trade

Article Continues Below

Facing his former team for the first time since his trade, Hornets' Coby White reacted to his recent Bulls reunion. Before his trade to the Hornets, White's only team throughout his NBA career has been the Bulls.

You could imagine what it felt like for White to return to the Windy City for the first time as a member of the visiting team, he said, per CHSN.

“You don't really know the impact you have on people. And the impact people have on me. I got the ovation and whatever, but so many people being here tonight, wearing my jersey, calling my name,” White said. “For me, it's just trying to be in the moment. And just try to stay grounded. It's very humbling to find out how many people you impact through this beautiful game that we play.”

"It's very humbling to find out how many people you impact through this beautiful game that we play." Coby White on the support he felt in his return to Chicago tonight pic.twitter.com/WqZPPQyYXi — Bulls on CHSN (@CHSN_Bulls) February 25, 2026

The Hornets are now on a four-game winning streak.