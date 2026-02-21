Kon Knueppel went off with his performance in the Charlotte Hornets' clash with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night.

Knueppel is halfway through his rookie year in the NBA with the Hornets. He has made remarkable strides as one of the best performing rookies from the 2025 draft class, making a case for Rookie of the Year.

The star rookie proved himself with another excellent display against Cleveland. In 37 minutes of action, Knueppel delivered a stat line of 33 points, six rebounds, two assists, and one steal. He shot 11-of-20 from the field, including 7-of-15 from beyond the arc, and 4-of-5 from the free-throw line.

Kon Knueppel in the Hornets' loss tonight to the Cavs 🐝 33 points 11-of-20 FG

6 rebounds 7-of-15 3PT

0 turnovers pic.twitter.com/hhvqBDhVu3 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 21, 2026

It didn't take long for fans to react to his performance, showing amazement towards the rookie's star talent. Here are some of their reactions.

“Kon Knueppel kid gonna be a problem. a very good one 💫,” one fan said.

“That’s a BIG night for Kon Knueppel 🔥33 points on 11/20 shooting and 7/15 from three is elite efficiency — especially in 37 minutes. That kind of perimeter shooting shows confidence and serious shot-making ability,” another remarked.

“Kon Knueppel dropping 33 points with 7 of 15 from three on the same night Donovan Mitchell goes for 32 is the Cavs showing they have multiple ways to beat you. Knueppel is not a rookie anymore, he is a weapon,” one commented.

“33 in 37 minutes… that’s real production 💪,” one replied.

Article Continues Below

“Since day 1 btw no need for “adjustments”.It would be a huge travesty if he ain't roty,” a fan said.

How Kon Knueppel, Hornets played against Cavaliers

Despite Kon Knueppel's remarkable efforts, it wasn't enough as the Hornets fell 118-113 to the Cavaliers.

Five players scored in double-digits for Charlotte in the loss, including Knueppel. LaMelo Ball came next with 18 points and six assists, Brandon Miller had 18 points and four assists, Ryan Kalkbrenner put up 12 points and 13 rebounds, while Josh Green provided 11 points and two assists.

Charlotte fell to a 26-31 record on the season, holding the 10th spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They are above the Milwaukee Bucks and the Chicago Bulls while trailing the Atlanta Hawks and the Miami Heat.

The Hornets will look to bounce back in their next matchup, being on the road. They face the Washington Wizards as tip-off will take place on Feb. 22 at 6 p.m. ET.