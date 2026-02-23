The Charlotte Hornets’ LaMelo Ball is undoubtedly a talented player, and discourse around him generally stems from his ability on the court. However, of late, Ball’s driving skills have been talked about by a range of social media users after he was recently involved in a two-car collision in uptown Charlotte at the busy Trade and Tryon intersection.

Since the crash happened on Thursday, after which he did suit up for the Hornets in their matchup against the Houston Rockets, Ball was seen driving much more carefully in Charlotte, with a range of social media users responding to recent events by pointing out that his poor driving was a regular occurrence, per a post on Instagram by sportsculture.

As can be seen in the comments, a range of users talked about multiple incidents where Ball was seen driving in a reckless manner, with some claiming that he has come close to crashing into other vehicles and even people on multiple occasions. While it is not clear whether the social media users were joking, where there is smoke, there is generally fire.

Hence, Ball being a poor driver appears to be a general sentiment amongst residents of Charlotte, with too many people claiming that they have been privy to incidents where he was seen driving in a wild manner.

Of course, the initial crash does suggest something similar, with Ball’s Hummer seemingly running into another car which had the right of way. However, the post-accident clip, in which LaMelo was seen driving his red Rolls-Royce Cullinan, shows stark difference.

This time, Ball was seen cautiously navigating a turn and looked intent on making sure that he would not run into another vehicle. That will come as huge relief to fans, who are well aware of Ball’s importance as far as the Hornets are concerned.