Injuries are a part of the game. However, nearly everyone will agree that it's something that we wish will never happen to our favorite athletes. In the 2025 NBA playoffs, two of the brightest stars in Damian Lillard and Jayson Tatum suffered Achilles tendon injuries. This is the same dreaded injury that ended the career of Detroit Pistons star Isiah Thomas.

Fortunately in the modern world, when medicine and technology have grown more advanced than ever, injuries including the Achilles tear are slowly becoming easier to attend to.

In fact, more and more players these days have successfully mounted a comeback against an injury capable of ending careers. Here is a look at 10 NBA players who recovered well from an Achilles tendon injury.

Dominique Wilkins

Dominique Wilkins continues to be one of the greatest examples of a player returning back from an Achilles tear. After injuring his Achilles during the 1991-92 season, Wilkins defied the odds by not only returning back to action but by also maintaining his scoring average and making two more All-Star Game appearances. What made his recovery more impressive was that technology and medicine had yet to make significant advancements at his time.

A more modern example of a case of Achilles tear recovery comes in the form of Kevin Durant. At the 2019 NBA Finals, Durant tore his Achilles at the worst time possible, when the Golden State Warriors' three-peat hopes were on the line. Not only was Durant denied a third ring, but the injury also sidelined him for the entire 2019-20 season.

Although Achilles tears have strongly hampered players' careers, that hasn't been the case for Durant. The Phoenix Suns star continues to be a lethal scorer while maintaining elite form.

Speaking of the Warriors, Klay Thompson was the second Golden State player to go down with a major injury during the 2019 NBA Finals. It was diagnosed as a torn ACL, sidelining him for the 2019-20 season. On the road to recovery, Thompson suffered another ill-fated injury, an Achilles tear, prolonging his absence.

But after his return, Thompson may not have been as consistent, but he still continued to be a dangerous catch-and-shoot threat, averaging more than 20 points per game in the next two seasons after returning to action. In fact, he even helped Golden State win one more chip in 2022. He continues to be a starter for the Dallas Mavericks.

Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant was on the final stretch of his career until he suffered a tear in his Achilles tendon during the 2012-13 season. Although Bryant's decline was inevitable, the major injury ultimately accelerated his curtain call. Nonetheless, in true Black Mamba fashion, Bryant defied the odds and extended his career for three more All-Star seasons, capped off by a 60-point exit in his final NBA game.

In his final season with the New Orleans Pelicans, DeMarcus Cousins ruptured his Achilles tendon, ultimately ending his tenure with the team. The injury also slowed down Cousins, as it marked the last time he ever made an All-Star Game appearance.

However, the 6-foot-10 big man put up a gallant effort against the dreaded injury. He signed with the Golden State Warriors and returned to the court as a double-double threat. In fact, he averaged 16.3 points and 8.2 rebounds per game, propelling the Warriors to a fifth straight Finals appearance.

Chauncey Billups

Chauncey Billups was pretty much dangerous from the perimeter throughout most of his career. The 2004 Finals MVP, however, suffered an Achilles tear in his 15th season in the NBA. Billups had a valid reason to hang up his sneakers for good. However, he chose to return to action, extending his career to 41 more games across two seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers and Detroit Pistons.

Rudy Gay

Rudy Gay was a force to be reckoned with offensively. However, disaster struck during the 2016-17 season while playing for the Sacramento Kings. Thanks to a torn left Achilles, he only suited up for 30 games before making his return a season later. Fortunately, the injury didn't make a drastic change to his production, as Gay continued to average in double-digit scoring for the next three seasons while playing at least 55 games for the seasons post-injury.

Wesley Matthews

For several seasons, Wesley Matthews was a reliable two-way player for the Portland Trail Blazers. But during the 2014-15 season, an Achilles tear derailed his career. But in just more than seven months, Matthews successfully returned to the NBA hardwood.

To make matters more interesting, he continued to be a starting-caliber player until the 2019-20 season. Although there were signs that Matthews slowed down, it was already incredible in itself for the 6-foot-5 guard to still contribute on a consistent basis after a major injury.

Anderson Varejao

Hailing all the way from Brazil, Anderson Varejao made a living in the NBA with his hustle, rebounds, and defense. He was one of LeBron James' old teammates who looked great alongside The King. But while Varejao was a hard worker, he wasn't invincible.

In fact, after injury-riddled seasons, the Brazilian big man took a huge blow to his career when he tore his Achilles during the 2014-15 season. Fortunately, Varejao managed to recover well enough to play two more seasons, capped off by a retirement tour with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Elton Brand

Elton Brand was a consistent contributor in the NBA. In fact, he was one of the best power forwards during his peak. But after a decent 2006-07 season, Brand suffered the dreaded Achilles tear during an offseason workout. It was certainly a tough recovery period, given that the 6-foot-9 big man could no longer replicate his production like he used to.

However, Brand did find a way to overcome the injury by tweaking his routines. The adjustments certainly paid off as he successfully extended his NBA tenure for nearly a decade.