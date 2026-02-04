The Houston Rockets face the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night, and Kevin Durant now sits at the center of the injury report. A left ankle sprain has placed Durant on the probable list, putting the Rockets' franchise star in focus as the team looks to keep its momentum alive. The Rockets enter the matchup at 31–17, No. 4 in the West, riding a three-game winning streak. The Celtics come in at 32–18, No. 3 in the East, and they are also aiming to extend their own three-game run. Here’s everything we know from the injury report about Kevin Durant and his playing status vs. the Celtics.

Kevin Durant remains the Rockets’ engine whenever he is on the floor. Through 45 games, he is averaging 26.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 4.6 assists. He is shooting 51.0 percent from the field and 40.5 percent from three. He still controls defenses with his length and shot-making, especially late in games. Even with injuries around him, Durant gives Houston structure and confidence. When he plays, the offense looks sharper and more composed.

Kevin Durant injury status vs. Celtics

The Rockets’ injury report makes Durant’s availability especially important as Houston looks to extend its winning streak and stay near the top of the West. Several players are listed as out or questionable, shrinking the margin for error if Durant is limited. With key rotation pieces missing, Houston faces a tougher path without its leading scorer fully available.

Boston, meanwhile, enters with momentum of its own. The Celtics are riding a three-game winning streak and will view this matchup as a chance to protect home court against one of the West’s hottest teams.

For Houston, this game is about proving its surge is sustainable. For Boston, it is an opportunity to stack wins and strengthen its hold in the East. Durant’s left ankle now sits at the center of everything.

So when it comes to the question of is Kevin Durant playing tonight vs. the Celtics, the answer leans toward yes. His status will depend on pregame evaluations. The Rockets must balance caution with their push for a fourth straight win.

Rockets injury report

Steven Adams: OUT (left ankle surgery)

Kevin Durant: PROBABLE (left ankle sprain)

Dorian Finney-Smith: OUT (left ankle injury management)

Tristen Newton: OUT (Two-way player)

Fred VanVleet: OUT (right knee ACL repair)