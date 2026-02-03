Alperen Sengun did not have the best January, as he struggled to find consistency after coming back from a few absences towards the end of December and the start of last month. But the Houston Rockets star seems to have found his footing with a huge game to start the calendar month of February. He put up 39 points, 16 rebounds, and five assists to lead the way for the Rockets in a 118-114 win over an Indiana Pacers team that's more competitive than their record would show.

Sengun seems to be taking his All-Star snub to heart; he will miss out on the festivities (barring a last-minute injury replacement spot) despite averaging 21.4 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 6.3 assists per contest. Nonetheless, all the Rockets star wants is to improve from here on out, which is what he intends to do after enduring what he called a “sloppy” month of January.

“January's the past now. It's the month of February so I gotta wake up. I was sloppy last month, it is a new month, and I just need to dominate every game,” Sengun told Vanessa Richardson of ESPN, via @BradeauxNBA on X (formerly Twitter).

“I was sloppy last month, it is a new month, and I just need to dominate every game.” – Alperen Şengün in his post game press conference with Vanessa Richardson (@SportsVanessa) pic.twitter.com/OVwXyHbg7l — Bradeaux (@BradeauxNBA) February 3, 2026

Will Rockets get reinforcements prior to trade deadline?

There is an inescapable feeling around the Houston Rockets that adding a point guard may be necessary to bring out the best in this roster. Fred VanVleet will be out for the foreseeable future with a torn ACL, and adding someone who can dictate the tempo of the game and organize the team's offense could be helpful.

It's not quite clear, however, just how inclined the Rockets are to do such a thing. They seem to be content with the team they have, and they have room to improve anyway. Sengun might be primed for a big month of February, especially if Kevin Durant has to miss more time due to personal reasons.