The Houston Rockets have been slipping as of late, recently dropping a puzzling road game to the Sacramento Kings, which was preceded by two straight losses against the Portland Trail Blazers. The losing has dropped the Rockets down to play-in territory in the Western Conference, well below where they thought they'd be at this point after their hot start to the season.

All of the turbulence has caused some to wonder whether a trade could be on the horizon for Houston as the deadline approaches, and recently, NBA insider Matt Moore teased the Rockets as a potential team that could make a swing for Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

“Giannis stays through the deadline, gets traded this summer, everyone’s treating it like a fait accompli at this point, but of course some team could offer something crazy to change that and accelerate things,” reported Moore on the Hardwood Paroxysm Substack.

“That team would most likely be Houston,” he noted in a footnote.

At this point, it's unclear what exactly the Rockets would offer to the Bucks in a potential package for Antetokounmpo, but it would almost certainly feature at least one of Amen Thompson or Alperen Sengun, the two young stars who have helped accelerate Houston's rebuilding process over the last couple of seasons.

Meanwhile, the Rockets' lack of a true point guard has come back to bite the team during their recent losing skid. Coming into the season, that role was expected to go to former NBA champion Fred VanVleet, but his unfortunate ACL injury changed that, and it remains to be seen whether the team will look to acquire someone to fill that role at the trade deadline.

In any case, the Rockets are next slated to take the court on Tuesday evening for a home game against the Chicago Bulls.