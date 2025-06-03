What is going to happen with Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks? Giannis has been the hottest name discussed in trade rumors around the NBA since the Bucks were eliminated from the playoffs, yet there are still no answers as to if the two-time MVP will stay in Milwaukee or request a trade. That is why teams like the Houston Rockets have been linked to the superstar.

If Giannis does ask out for the first time in his career and wants a change of scenery, Houston would make a lot of sense as a plausible destination since they are a young organization with dynamic, athletic talents.

The Rockets proved this season that they can contend against the best in the Western Conference, and adding a player like Antetokounmpo to the mix would only strengthen their hold near the top of the standings. Then again, the cost of pursuing such a trade could be detrimental to Houston's roster and long-term outlook.

Rafael Stone and his front office have done an excellent job of assembling a young core through the years since the James Harden-led era ended in H-Town. Would it be worth sacrificing a large chunk of years spent rebuilding, as well as future assets, to bring in Giannis in a blockbuster offseason trade?

That is a major discussion the Rockets have been mulling, leading to mixed signals from the organization. However, the Rockets remain fixated on what is happening in Milwaukee and remain as primary suitors for Antetokounmpo.

“Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo remains a target, team sources said,” Kelly Iko of The Athletic wrote recently. “But there has been recent uncertainty in the past week on Antetokounmpo’s actual availability — not to mention the potential asking price Milwaukee would require.”

Both of these questions are major concerns for the Rockets about trade speculation tied to Giannis.

If Antetokounmpo, by some chance, does ask to be traded from the Bucks, then virtually every team around the league will be interested in adding him. Giannis' value is not going to decrease one way or the other, meaning that the Rockets would need to sacrifice a lot to land him.

The Rockets would undoubtedly be involved in trade dialogue surrounding Giannis if he was made available by the Bucks. At this time, Antetokounmpo has not requested a trade from the Bucks, and the two sides have yet to sit down and have their heart-to-heart conversation about what will happen this offseason.

A lot of uncertainty surrounds the Rockets' immediate future, as big names like Giannis and Kevin Durant captivate this organization's attention.