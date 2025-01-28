The Houston Rockets were immediately mentioned as a possible suitor for De'Aaron Fox on Tuesday after a report suggested that the Sacramento Kings may be open to trading the guard. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, though, sources have said that the Rockets want to proceed with their current group of players.

“There will be inevitable trade connections made between the Rockets and De'Aaron Fox, but league sources tell @TheSteinLine that Houston's in-season intentions remain unchanged: Let this current group see how far it can go,” Stein wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The Rockets feature an intriguing core of players. Jalen Green features superstar potential, while Amen Thompson has made a significant impact. Alperen Sengun is also establishing himself as a star. Fred VanVleet is a reliable veteran, and Dillon Brooks is capable of helping the Rockets win on any given night.

Could a star such as De'Aaron Fox help the Rockets take a step forward? It is possible, but Stein's report is understandable.

One of the important ingredients for winning in any team sport is allowing a core of players to develop. Sure, a team can have plenty of talented players on the roster. If those players don't know how to play alongside one another, however, then problems can emerge.

The Rockets' success this season has been a product of a number of guys improving from an individual standpoint as well as the core developing together. Houston's enhanced chemistry has played a pivotal role in their winning season. The Rockets hold a 31-14 record as of this story's writing, which is good for second place in the competitive Western Conference.

Trading for Fox would make more sense in a year or two once the core has fully developed. At that point, it is much easier to determine exactly what a team needs to reach the next level. And perhaps, as evidenced by dynasties in the past, the Rockets will be able to win championships with their current core of players.

With all of that being said, acquiring De'Aaron Fox would not be a bad move by any means. It seems as if Houston is content with their current roster for now, though.