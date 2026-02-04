The Houston Rockets have been quiet on the NBA trade market this season so far, but that could change before Thursday's deadline. The Rockets have some needs on their roster, with big man Steven Adams recently going down for the rest of the year with an ankle injury, and some still clamoring for a true point guard.

Recently, NBA insider Matt Moore detailed how the Rockets could insert themselves into the mix for disgruntled Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo if they so choose.

“…if at any point Houston calls and says ‘Phoenix picks and Sengun,' they’re going to jump to the front of the line,” reported Moore on the Hardwood Paroxysm.

Indeed, the Rockets have some significant assets on their disposal, both in the draft and in the form of young players like Alperen Sengun, Amen Thompson, and Jabari Smith Jr. While it doesn't seem that the Rockets are looking to part ways with any of those young pieces anytime soon, they would certainly be enticing for the Milwaukee Bucks, who are looking to pick a clear direction for the future as the Antetokounmpo nears its apparent end.

Moore also imagined how a phone call might go for the Rockets and the Bucks at this juncture.

“Tell them they have until the deadline, you won’t up the offer, it’s Sengun, Jabari, and picks for Giannis and Kuzma as a baseline. Call us back if you’re serious,” he noted.

The Rockets have been a competitive team in the Western Conference all season, but it's unclear if they have what it takes to compete with teams like the Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets in a playoff setting, especially considering that both Adams and (likely) Fred VanVleet are out for the year.

In any case, the trade deadline is set for Thursday afternoon at 3:00 pm ET.